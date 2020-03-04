Internet Personality Trisha Paytas Quits YouTube To Focus On Adult Film Career

YouTuber Trisha Paytas is done with YouTube… sort of.

In a new video on her YouTube channel, the internet personality announced her retirement from the platform in order to focus on other endeavours, including her adult film career.

“I’m quitting YouTube. I posted on my Patreon that I am quitting YouTube… YouTube is no longer my priority. This is the first time in my life I’ve ever said that. It’s for a multitude of reasons,” she explained.

“I was stressing about it… this is my lowest form of income. There was definitely no money motivation. There was definitely no views motivation,” she added

“I started to become more popular on TikTok and OnlyFans – two totally different things – and my podcast is really growing,” Paytas continued. “I really, really, love doing all three of those things. YouTube was always my biggest passion, it motivated me… I’m just not getting really great feedback anymore on YouTube.”

Paytas also explained that she will still be uploading music videos and other content to YouTube but that her career on YouTube is effectively over.

“It’s definitely more of a hobby at this point. I love the platform, and I’m so thankful for the platform,” she said.