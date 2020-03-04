Alanis Morissette Says Radio Stations Wouldn’t Play ‘Jagged Little Pill’ Because They Were ‘Already Playing A Female Artist’

There was a time when two women on the radio were one too many for certain stations.

Alanis Morissette recently joined ITV’s “This Morning” to celebrate 25 years of Jagged Little Pill. It was during the interview that Morissette revealed radio stations were initially reluctant to play songs from her record-setting 1995 album.

“Even when it was given to the radio, a lot of their reception was, ‘We’re already playing a female artist, we’re already playing Sinead O’Connor,'” Morissette told hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield. “I got a lot of rejection beforehand.”

Morissette, 45, also opened up about her experiences with postpartum depression. The Canadian singer has three children with rapper Souleye: sons Ever Imre Morissette-Treadway, 9, and Winter Mercy Morissette-Treadway, six months, and daughter Onyx Solace Morissette-Treadway, 3.

“There are postpartum chapters in my life from all three of my pregnancies. The first two depression, and the most recent one more anxiety,” she shared, “but medication saved the day for me.”

Morissette is currently celebrating the 25th anniversary of Jagged Little Pill with a world tour.