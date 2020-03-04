Dolly Parton Releases Trailer, Reveals Details Of Inspiring ‘The Library That Dolly Built’ Documentary

Dolly Parton has been working on a new documentary, “The Library That Dolly Built”, which is set to premiere April 2.

On Wednesday, the singer released a teaser for the doc, a University of Tennessee, Knoxville, student-driven film, which follows her Imagination Library program.

Parton launched her book-gifting organization, devoted to inspiring a love of reading in children everywhere, in 1995 and it’s since gone worldwide.

The Imagination Library has now gifted more than 135 million books to children and is currently gifting books to 1.45 million children around the world each month.

Parton said of the film in a statement, “I always felt we owed the world a better and deeper understanding of the Imagination Library but the stars never quite aligned. When [director] Nick Geidner came to us with his unique vision and talent, I knew the time had come to make this film.

“I am a charter member of the Dream More Club so with the help of Abramorama, Dollywood, and all of our community partners, we hope to make a big splash in theatres all across the country on April 2. We have come a long way but there is so much left to do!”

The upcoming flick features Parton’s music and is narrated by actress and author Danica McKellar.

It’s been produced by Land Grant Films, directed by journalism professor Geidner, edited by video instructor Clinton Elmore, and crewed by 15 University of Tennessee students.

“The Library That Dolly Built” is set to premiere at over 300 theatres, with Parton making a special appearance at a premiere event in New York.