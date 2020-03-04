Kelly Clarkson Goes Classic With Romantic Elvis Presley Cover

Kelly Clarkson brought a romantic vibe with an Elvis Presley cover.

RELATED: Kelly Clarkson Sings About ‘Somebody That I Used To Know’ For Kellyoke

On the latest “The Kelly Clarkson Show”, the host started things off with a cover of Presley’s classic “Can’t Help Falling In Love”.

Accompanied by a pianist and cellist, Clarkson stayed faithful to the soft, romantic spirit of the 1961 original recording.

RELATED: Kelly Clarkson Sends Nick Jonas Some Love With ‘Close’ Cover

The song is among the older hits Clarkson has performed in her signature “Kellyoke” segment. Other classics she’s tackled include “I Want You To Want Me”, “Hopelessly Devoted To You” and “I Put a Spell on You”.