Genesis Embarking On Reunion Tour — With No Peter Gabriel

(L-R) Phil Collins, Daryl Stuermer and Mike Rutherford perform live onstage during a free concert of British rock band Genesis, as part of their Turn It On Again world tour, at Circus Maximus in Rome, Italy on July 13, 2007.

For the first time since 2007’s Turn It On Again tour, the classic lineup of Genesis — Phil Collins, Tony Banks and Mike Rutherford — will hit the road for another reunion tour towards the end of the year.

Without original frontman Peter Gabriel, the beloved English progressive rock band will play a 10-date arena tour across the U.K. and Ireland throughout November and December.

The trio confirmed the news on Wednesday morning during a visit to BBC Radio 2 where they spoke to host Zoe Ball, revealing the long-awaited tour is called The Last Domino?.

Additionally, the ‘Land of Confusion’ rockers revealed that they’ll be joined by session guitarist Daryl Stuermer as well as Collins’ 18-year-old son, Nic Collins — who will serve as the band’s touring drummer in place of his father — throughout the tour.

Genesis are delighted to announce that @tonybanksmusic, @PhilCollinsFeed

and #MikeRutherford will be touring the UK in late 2020! Tickets go on sale on Friday at 9am.

More info here https://t.co/L0KvJuBNRw #lastdomino pic.twitter.com/X2RodjlpkJ — Genesis (@genesis_band) March 4, 2020

After the band’s last reunion tour, Collins, 69, said he dislocated some vertebrae in his neck, which caused extensive nerve damage to his hands that restricts him from playing the drums properly.

RELATED: Whitney Houston hologram tour: Fans baffled, negative reviews aplenty on opening night

Collins told Ball his inability to play the drums for the upcoming trek “wasn’t a deal-breaker” but was a problem the band had to overcome.

“I’ll be doing my best to play some bits on the tour,” he added.

Collins will, however, still serve as the lead singer. He became the Genesis frontman in 1975 following Gabriel’s departure.

Three years ago, the rockstar enlisted his son to play as his drummer throughout his entire 2017 solo tour. He was only 16.

Genesis band members from left, Mike Rutherford, Tony Banks and Phil Collins, pose for a photo, during an interview with The Associated Press in London, Wednesday, March 4, 2020. — AP Photo/Frank Augstein

On reuniting with his bandmates, keyboardist Banks, 69, told Ball, “It’s just amazing how the years seem to disappear, really. I can’t believe it’s 13 years.”

Longtime bassist and guitarist Rutherford, 69, added, “What really hit me is there’s a sort of Genesis sound which is still there and I missed it and it’s nice to play it again.”

RELATED: Howard Stern calls out staffer for ‘racist’ BTS, coronavirus comments

When asked what fans can expect of the setlist, Collins said the band was still working on it.

“There are songs you feel you have to play because the audience would feel cheated if you didn’t,” he said. “We’re still working out what the order will be but things tend to take shape gradually.”

It’s unclear if Genesis will announce any additional shows or release new music.

All tickets for The Last Domino? tour go on sale to the general public Friday, March 6 at 9 a.m. GMT (4 a.m. ET).

Additional updates and information can be found on the official Genesis website.

The Last Domino? 2020 tour dates

Nov. 16 — Dublin @ 3 Arena

Nov. 19 — Belfast @ SSE Arena

Nov. 23 — Liverpool @ M&S Bank Arena

Nov. 26 — Leeds @ First Direct Arena

Nov. 29 — London @ The O2

Nov. 30 — London @ The O2

Dec. 2 — Manchester @ Manchester Arena

Dec. 5 — Birmingham @ Birmingham Arena

Dec. 8 — Glasgow @ SSE Hydro Arena

Dec. 11 — Newcastle @ Utilita Arena

More From Global

Bank of Canada cuts rates by half a point to 1.25% amid coronavirus concerns

MacKay a front-runner for Tory leadership race, but half of voters undecided: poll

Sloth gives birth in a tree, baby ‘bungee jumps’ with umbilical cord