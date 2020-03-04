Genesis Embarking On Reunion Tour — With No Peter Gabriel

For the first time since 2007’s Turn It On Again tour, the classic lineup of Genesis — Phil Collins, Tony Banks and Mike Rutherford — will hit the road for another reunion tour towards the end of the year.
Without original frontman Peter Gabriel, the beloved English progressive rock band will play a 10-date arena tour across the U.K. and Ireland throughout November and December.
The trio confirmed the news on Wednesday morning during a visit to BBC Radio 2 where they spoke to host Zoe Ball, revealing the long-awaited tour is called The Last Domino?.
Additionally, the ‘Land of Confusion’ rockers revealed that they’ll be joined by session guitarist Daryl Stuermer as well as Collins’ 18-year-old son, Nic Collins — who will serve as the band’s touring drummer in place of his father — throughout the tour.
After the band’s last reunion tour, Collins, 69, said he dislocated some vertebrae in his neck, which caused extensive nerve damage to his hands that restricts him from playing the drums properly.
Collins told Ball his inability to play the drums for the upcoming trek “wasn’t a deal-breaker” but was a problem the band had to overcome.
“I’ll be doing my best to play some bits on the tour,” he added.
Collins will, however, still serve as the lead singer. He became the Genesis frontman in 1975 following Gabriel’s departure.
Three years ago, the rockstar enlisted his son to play as his drummer throughout his entire 2017 solo tour. He was only 16.
On reuniting with his bandmates, keyboardist Banks, 69, told Ball, “It’s just amazing how the years seem to disappear, really. I can’t believe it’s 13 years.”
Longtime bassist and guitarist Rutherford, 69, added, “What really hit me is there’s a sort of Genesis sound which is still there and I missed it and it’s nice to play it again.”
When asked what fans can expect of the setlist, Collins said the band was still working on it.
“There are songs you feel you have to play because the audience would feel cheated if you didn’t,” he said. “We’re still working out what the order will be but things tend to take shape gradually.”
It’s unclear if Genesis will announce any additional shows or release new music.
All tickets for The Last Domino? tour go on sale to the general public Friday, March 6 at 9 a.m. GMT (4 a.m. ET).
Additional updates and information can be found on the official Genesis website.
The Last Domino? 2020 tour dates
Nov. 16 — Dublin @ 3 Arena
Nov. 19 — Belfast @ SSE Arena
Nov. 23 — Liverpool @ M&S Bank Arena
Nov. 26 — Leeds @ First Direct Arena
Nov. 29 — London @ The O2
Nov. 30 — London @ The O2
Dec. 2 — Manchester @ Manchester Arena
Dec. 5 — Birmingham @ Birmingham Arena
Dec. 8 — Glasgow @ SSE Hydro Arena
Dec. 11 — Newcastle @ Utilita Arena
