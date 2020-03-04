New ‘Bachelorette’ Clare Crawley Reveals What She’s Looking For In Her Future Husband: ‘I Know What I Will And Won’t Put Up With’

New “Bachelorette” Clare Crawley has a plan to find her man.

In a new interview with People, the 38-year-old reveals exactly what kind of guy she’s looking for before season 16 of the reality dating series begins filming.

“I’ve gone through a lot of twists and turns in my life,” Crawley says. “Things I’ve thought I wanted in the past have turned out to not be what I wanted. But now I know what I will and won’t put up with.”

This isn’t Crawley’s first attempt at finding love on the franchise.

After becoming the runner-up on Juan Pablo Galvais’ season of “The Bachelor” in 2014, the hairstylist continued her journey by appearing on seasons 1 and 2 of “Bachelor in Paradise” before returning for a fourth time in 2018 on “The Bachelor: Winter Games”.

“The most important thing I’m looking for is someone who can be vulnerable and open,” Crawley shares with the magazine.

“I want a man comfortable in stuff he’s been through and self-aware enough to know what he’s learned. I need a level of maturity, for sure.”

However, Bachelor Nation knows that no one’s time on the show has ever been smooth sailing, and Crawley admits that she’s “anxious” about some of the men not being there for the “right reasons.”

“I get that there are a lot of perks that come along with being on ‘The Bachelorette’, but in the end, I just want a man I can bring home and watch TV with on a Friday night, who doesn’t want to be in the spotlight,” she admits.

Check out more of her interview with People here.