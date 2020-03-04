Twitter Reacts To Prince William’s Joke About ‘Spreading Coronavirus’ During Ireland Tour

Prince William reportedly made a comment about “spreading” the coronavirus during a visit to the Guinness Storehouse in Dublin Tuesday.

William and Kate Middleton are currently in Ireland for a three-day tour, with the Duke of Cambridge allegedly having the conversation in question with emergency workers at the reception.

William also joked in mock horror to the paramedic: “Does it seem quite dramatic about #Coronavirus at the moment? Is it being a little bit hyped up in the media? By the way, the Duke and Duchess are spreading Coronavirus!” (To be clear, it was a joke …) — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) March 3, 2020

The event was hosted by Britain’s Ambassador to Ireland Robin Barnett.

William said, according to Sky News: “By the way, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are spreading coronavirus, sorry.

“We’re keeping an eye on that, so do tell us if we need to stop.”

At Guinness Storehouse’s Gravity Bar in Dublin, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are meeting Irish people from across the creative arts, sport, business and charity sector #RoyalVisitIreland pic.twitter.com/WFTz38i4ow — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) March 3, 2020

He’s said to have asked Joe Mooney, an advance paramedic with the National Ambulance Service: “I bet everyone’s like ‘I’ve got coronavirus, I’m dying,’ and you’re like, ‘No, you’ve just got a cough.’

“Does it seem quite dramatic about coronavirus at the moment? Is it being a little bit hyped up, do you think, in the media?”

Coronavirus has killed over 3,000 people so far and infected almost 90,000.

It’s “business as usual” for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, with the couple meeting numerous people on their latest royal tour.

A royal source confirmed they were following guidance from Public Health England and the Department of Health.

They shared, “This is a discussion we have been having and everything we are doing should continue as usual.”

William’s coronavirus comments didn’t go down too well with Twitter users. See some of the reaction below.

Yet if Harry or Meghan has joked like this you would have had a much different narrative to it. — Laura (@NittanyLaura) March 3, 2020

HILARIOUS! Not!

His humor is as cold and as creepy as him and as the dusty institution he represents. Zero respect for the peoples who died Bc of thy virus. — Out of the royal plantation (@Adios_yuckTeeth) March 3, 2020

His Grandmother, The Queen, at an investiture today wore gloves for the first time ever. Obviously being careful. Here we have an insensitive bald headed berk taking the mickey. It's nothing to joke about. — Jack Evans (@Jack4Evanss) March 3, 2020

Some jokes are best left untold… — Erin Samuels (@ErinMagic6) March 3, 2020

ET Canada has contacted Kensington Palace for comment on William’s joke.