Twitter Reacts To Prince William’s Joke About ‘Spreading Coronavirus’ During Ireland Tour

Prince William reportedly made a comment about “spreading” the coronavirus during a visit to the Guinness Storehouse in Dublin Tuesday.
William and Kate Middleton are currently in Ireland for a three-day tour, with the Duke of Cambridge allegedly having the conversation in question with emergency workers at the reception.
The event was hosted by Britain’s Ambassador to Ireland Robin Barnett.
William said, according to Sky News: “By the way, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are spreading coronavirus, sorry.
“We’re keeping an eye on that, so do tell us if we need to stop.”
He’s said to have asked Joe Mooney, an advance paramedic with the National Ambulance Service: “I bet everyone’s like ‘I’ve got coronavirus, I’m dying,’ and you’re like, ‘No, you’ve just got a cough.’
“Does it seem quite dramatic about coronavirus at the moment? Is it being a little bit hyped up, do you think, in the media?”
Coronavirus has killed over 3,000 people so far and infected almost 90,000.
It’s “business as usual” for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, with the couple meeting numerous people on their latest royal tour.
A royal source confirmed they were following guidance from Public Health England and the Department of Health.
They shared, “This is a discussion we have been having and everything we are doing should continue as usual.”
William’s coronavirus comments didn’t go down too well with Twitter users. See some of the reaction below.
ET Canada has contacted Kensington Palace for comment on William’s joke.