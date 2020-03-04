Alex Trebek Gives Health Update One Year After Cancer Diagnosis

Alex Trebek is still here one year later.

On Wednesday, the “Jeopardy!” host shared an update on his health situation a year after his pancreatic cancer diagnosis.

“The one-year survival rate for stage 4 pancreatic cancer patients is 18 per cent. I’m very happy to report I’ve just reached that marker,” said in a video. “Now I’d be lying if I said the journey had been an easy one. There were some good days, but a lot of not so good days. I joked with friends that the cancer won’t kill me, the chemo treatments will.

“There were moments of great pain, days when certain bodily functions no longer function, and sudden massive attacks of great depression that made me wonder if it really was worth fighting on, but I brushed that aside quickly because that would have been a massive betrayal,” he continued. “A betrayal of my wife and soulmate Jean, who has given her all to help me survive. It would have been a betrayal of other cancer patients who have looked to me as an inspiration and a cheerleader of sorts of the value of living and hope.”

“You know my oncologist tried to cheer me up the other day. He said, Alex, even though the two-year survival rate is only seven per cent, he was certain that one year from now the two of us would be sitting in his office celebrating my second anniversary of survival,” Trebek said. “And you know something, if I… No, if we—because so many of us are involved in this same situation—if we take it just one day at a time with just a positive attitude, anything is possible.”

Trebek signed off: “I’ll keep you posted.”