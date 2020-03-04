Kelsea Ballerini Is Not Slowing Her Travel Schedule Despite Coronavirus Concerns

Kelsea Ballerini is continuing her hustle and grind despite growing concerns about the coronavirus.

RELATED: Kelsea Ballerini Sings About Her Love/Hate Relationship With L.A.

The “Peter Pan” singer has nearly two dozen flights planned in support of her upcoming eponymous third studio album. Ballerini, 26, posted a video on Instagram showing off her defensive wardrobe.

“Pushing 20 flights in the next few weeks for [the] album release,” Ballerini captioned a video covering herself in plastic and holding disinfectant wipes. “This is me now.”

RELATED: Halsey & Kelsea Ballerini Bring New Energy To ‘Graveyard’

Ballerini will release Kelsea on March 20. The album is supported by lead single “Homecoming Queen?”.