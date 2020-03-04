Kelsea Ballerini Is Not Slowing Her Travel Schedule Despite Coronavirus Concerns

By Shakiel Mahjouri.

Kelsea Ballerini. Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Michael Kors
Kelsea Ballerini is continuing her hustle and grind despite growing concerns about the coronavirus.

The “Peter Pan” singer has nearly two dozen flights planned in support of her upcoming eponymous third studio album. Ballerini, 26, posted a video on Instagram showing off her defensive wardrobe.

“Pushing 20 flights in the next few weeks for [the] album release,” Ballerini captioned a video covering herself in plastic and holding disinfectant wipes. “This is me now.”

Ballerini will release Kelsea on March 20. The album is supported by lead single “Homecoming Queen?”.

