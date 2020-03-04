The Weeknd Releases ‘After Hours’ Short Film, Announces New Canadian Tour Dates

Things are getting tense on the road to After Hours.
The Weeknd released a five-minute short film in support of his upcoming fourth studio album of the same name. The short was directed by Anton Tammi and stars The Weeknd (Abel Tesfaye) lurking about alongside haunting soundscapes. The “Blinding Lights” singer is still looking worse for wear.
The Weeknd will feature as the special musical guest on this weekend’s “Saturday Night Live” on Global.
After Hours drops March 20 through XO/Republic Records. The album is supported by songs “Heartless”, “Blinding Lights” and the eponymous song “After Hours”.
Additional concert dates for The Weeknd’s upcoming tour have been added to Toronto and Vancouver, plus London, Los Angeles and Miami.
The After Hours Tour Dates:
June 11 – Vancouver, BC – Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena
June 12 – Vancouver, BC – Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena
June 14 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place
June 17 – Winnipeg, MB – Bell MTS Place
June 22 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
June 24 – Chicago, IL – United Center
June 26 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
June 27 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesar’s Arena
June 29 – Toronto, ONT – Scotiabank Arena
June 30 – Toronto, ONT – Scotiabank Arena
July 2 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
July 4 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun
July 7 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center
July 8 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
July 11 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
July 13 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
July 15 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
July 16 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
July 18 – Miami, FL – American Airlines Arena
July 19 – Miami, FL – American Airlines Arena
July 21 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center
July 23 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center
July 24 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
July 25 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
July 27 – Denver, CO – Pepsi Center
July 29 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Smart Home Arena
July 31 – Portland, OR – Moda Center
August 1 – Tacoma, WA – Tacoma Dome
August 3 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena
August 4 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center
August 6 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center
August 8 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center
August 9 – San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena
August 11 – Glendale, AZ – Gila River Arena
August 14 – Los Angeles, CA – Staples Center
August 15 – Los Angeles, CA – Staples Center
August 16 – Los Angeles, CA – Staples Center
August 19 – San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center
August 20 – Ft. Worth, TX – Dickies Arena
August 22 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center
August 23 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center Omaha
August 25 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center
August 26 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
August 28 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
August 31 – Toronto, ONT – Scotiabank Arena
September 1 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Arena
September 3 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
October 11 – London, UK – O2 Arena
October 12 – London, UK – O2 Arena
October 13 – London, UK – O2 Arena
October 15 – Newcastle, UK – Metro Radio Arena
October 16 – Birmingham, UK – Arena Birmingham
October 18 – Glasgow, UK – SSE Hydro
October 19 – Manchester, UK – Manchester Arena
October 23 – London, UK – O2 Arena
October 26 – Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis
October 27 – Amsterdam, Holland – Ziggo Dome
October 29 – Berlin, Germany – Mercedes-Benz Arena
October 31 – Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle
November 8 – Hamburg, Germany – Barclaycard Arena
November 9 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena
November 12 – Paris, France – AccorHotels Arena