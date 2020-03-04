The Weeknd Releases ‘After Hours’ Short Film, Announces New Canadian Tour Dates

Things are getting tense on the road to After Hours.

The Weeknd released a five-minute short film in support of his upcoming fourth studio album of the same name. The short was directed by Anton Tammi and stars The Weeknd (Abel Tesfaye) lurking about alongside haunting soundscapes. The “Blinding Lights” singer is still looking worse for wear.

The Weeknd will feature as the special musical guest on this weekend’s “Saturday Night Live” on Global.

After Hours drops March 20 through XO/Republic Records. The album is supported by songs “Heartless”, “Blinding Lights” and the eponymous song “After Hours”.

Additional concert dates for The Weeknd’s upcoming tour have been added to Toronto and Vancouver, plus London, Los Angeles and Miami.

The After Hours Tour Dates:

June 11 – Vancouver, BC – Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

June 12 – Vancouver, BC – Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

June 14 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place

June 17 – Winnipeg, MB – Bell MTS Place

June 22 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

June 24 – Chicago, IL – United Center

June 26 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

June 27 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesar’s Arena

June 29 – Toronto, ONT – Scotiabank Arena

June 30 – Toronto, ONT – Scotiabank Arena

July 2 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

July 4 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun

July 7 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

July 8 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

July 11 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

July 13 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

July 15 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

July 16 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

July 18 – Miami, FL – American Airlines Arena

July 19 – Miami, FL – American Airlines Arena

July 21 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center

July 23 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

July 24 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

July 25 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

July 27 – Denver, CO – Pepsi Center

July 29 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Smart Home Arena

July 31 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

August 1 – Tacoma, WA – Tacoma Dome

August 3 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

August 4 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center

August 6 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

August 8 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center

August 9 – San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena

August 11 – Glendale, AZ – Gila River Arena

August 14 – Los Angeles, CA – Staples Center

August 15 – Los Angeles, CA – Staples Center

August 16 – Los Angeles, CA – Staples Center

August 19 – San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center

August 20 – Ft. Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

August 22 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

August 23 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center Omaha

August 25 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

August 26 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

August 28 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

August 31 – Toronto, ONT – Scotiabank Arena

September 1 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Arena

September 3 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

October 11 – London, UK – O2 Arena

October 12 – London, UK – O2 Arena

October 13 – London, UK – O2 Arena

October 15 – Newcastle, UK – Metro Radio Arena

October 16 – Birmingham, UK – Arena Birmingham

October 18 – Glasgow, UK – SSE Hydro

October 19 – Manchester, UK – Manchester Arena

October 23 – London, UK – O2 Arena

October 26 – Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis

October 27 – Amsterdam, Holland – Ziggo Dome

October 29 – Berlin, Germany – Mercedes-Benz Arena

October 31 – Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle

November 8 – Hamburg, Germany – Barclaycard Arena

November 9 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena

November 12 – Paris, France – AccorHotels Arena