BTS Debuts A Stunning Visual For Track ‘Black Swan’

BTS is slowing things down for their latest music video, “Black Swan”.

The uber-popular K-pop band debuted new visuals for the tune from their latest album Map Of The Soul: 7, showing off some slower, more sensual movements opposed to usual upbeat and fast breakdowns.

With stunning backdrops and an eerie hall of mirrors, BTS really tells a story to fans about the deeper meaning of being a black swan.

Earlier this month the band dropped Map Of The Soul: 7 and they will embark on a huge world tour this summer.

BTS will kick off the tour next month in South Korea before making their way to North America.

The “Map Of The Soul” tour will stop in Toronto for two shows May 30 and 31.

Map Of The Soul: 7 is available to stream everywhere.