‘No Time To Die’ Debuts New Poster Ahead Of November Release

James Bond is almost back.

MGM and EON pushed back the North American release of the 007 film “No Time to Die” earlier this to Nov. 20 due to the ongoing global coronavirus outbreak, as first reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

On Tuesday, the studio debuted a brand new poster for the film, starring Daniel Craig in his final outing as the iconic British spy. A new trailer is also set to premiere this Thursday.

MGM

The film was originally scheduled to premiere in London on March 31 with its theatrical release following on April 10.

Despite the marketing push for the film having already started, the film’s producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson were behind the decision to delay the film.

The official Twitter account for 007 tweeted about the postponement of the film’s release:

The film will be released in the U.K. on November 12, 2020 with worldwide release dates to follow, including the US launch on November 25, 2020. — James Bond (@007) March 4, 2020

Earlier this spring, an open letter was published by the fan site MI6-HQ calling on the studios to delay the film as countries around the world, including Italy, South Korea and more have banned large public gatherings and closed theatres.