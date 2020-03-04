‘No Time To Die’ Release Delayed Due To Coronavirus Outbreak

James Bond fans will have to wait a little bit longer to say goodbye to Daniel Craig.

MGM and EON have pushed back the North America release of “No Time to Die” to Nov. 25 due to the ongoing global coronavirus outbreak, as first reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

RELATED: ‘No Time To Die’ Director Cary Fukunaga Takes Viewers Behind The Scenes Of The Latest James Bond Movie

The film, set to be Craig’s final appearance as Bond, was originally scheduled to premiere in London on March 31 with its theatrical release following on April 10.

Despite the marketing push for the film having already started, the film’s producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson were behind the decision to delay the film.

The official Twitter account for 007 tweeted about the postponement of the film’s release:

The film will be released in the U.K. on November 12, 2020 with worldwide release dates to follow, including the US launch on November 25, 2020. — James Bond (@007) March 4, 2020

RELATED: Ana de Armas Talks Reuniting With Daniel Craig For ‘No Time To Die’

Earlier this week, an open letter was published by the fan site MI6-HQ calling on the studios to delay the film as countries around the world, including Italy, South Korea and more have banned large public gatherings and closed theatres.