‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star James Kennedy Insists He’s Nine Months Sober After Nasty Texts To Raquel Leviss Led Him To Stop Drinking

“Vanderpump Rules” star James Kennedy spoke about his decision to quit drinking during an appearance on Tuesday’s “Watch What Happens Live”.

Kennedy explained how he hadn’t had a drink for almost nine months after his girlfriend Raquel Leviss got upset over some disturbing texts he sent while drunk.

She eventually gave him an ultimatum after he called her things like a “whore and slut” in the messages.

As Andy Cohen questioned Kennedy about his behaviour, he insisted he was now a changed man and hadn’t “had a drink in nearly nine months.”

RELATED: Lisa Vanderpump Says She Would Trade Lives With ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stassi Schroeder For A Day

The star, who blamed his language at the time on being British, also said he felt “completely different” to the guy in the episode.

RELATED: ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Max Boyens Apologizes For Racist Tweets As Brett Caprioni Also Comes Under Fire

“I have been to AA meetings and stuff since then and I’ve really taken hold of my life and try to change it for the better and change our relationship for the better,” Kennedy continued. “I know I should be doing this for me, but I’m also doing it for my relationship with Raquel.”

Cohen also mentioned Kennedy had snuck alcohol in the past after saying he was no longer drinking.

However, the reality TV star insisted, “I have hidden that before and I have lied about that before. This time I’m not lying to myself about it and it feels incredible. Eventually the people will see too.”