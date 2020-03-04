Chrissy Teigen Admits She’s ‘Building Myself Back Up’ After Struggling With Postpartum Depression And Body Confidence

Chrissy Teigen is the queen of telling as it is, even when it comes to tough topics like postpartum depression and struggling with body confidence.

And as Glamour magazine’s April cover star, the 34-year-old stunner opened up about her past struggles and how she’s built herself “back up.”

“I used to weigh myself every morning, afternoon and night,” Teigen admitted. “I knew what the scales would say after each meal. I did that for eight years and had this one weight I wanted to be at. That changed with Luna, and really changed with Miles [her son, two], where it took me a year to be comfortable with my new normal number.”

But Teigen says those eight years of battling body confidence issues led her to get plastic surgery.

“Yeah, I did my boobs when I was about 20-years-old,” she said. “It was more for a swimsuit thing. I thought, if I’m going to be posing, laid on my back, I want them to be perky! But then you have babies and they fill up with milk and deflate and now I am screwed.”

Adding, “I want them out now.”

And since she’s working through her body image struggles, she’s working on “building myself back up” after suffering postpartum depression.

“The last month has been really tough. I’ll tell John, ‘Deep down, I know I am happy.’ But I think anyone with anxiety knows it’s physically painful to think about doing things,” Teigen explained. “Sometimes reaching for your medication is like picking up a 60 kg dumbbell that I don’t feel like picking up and I don’t know why. But I also know I haven’t been good to myself. I wasn’t managing my pills. I was just taking them when I remembered. My chemistry got thrown off. So I’m building myself back up. There are times I go to bed at 6:30 p.m. and wake up at 6 a.m. and lie in bed just thinking – it’s like you can’t get enough sleep.”

Teigen’s issue of Glamour hits newsstands March 5.