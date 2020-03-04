‘New Amsterdam’ Star Tyler Labine Opens Up About Eating Disorder Storyline

Tyler Labine’s storyline on Global’s “New Amsterdam” this season has made him feel very “vulnerable.”

Speaking at SCAD’s 2020 aTV Fest, the Canadian actor opened up about the plot involving his character Iggy’s disordered eating.

RELATED: Taylor Swift Opens Up About Struggle With Body Image Issues And Overcoming Eating Disorder In New Doc

According to Entertainment Weekly, David Schulner revealed that he had the eating disorder in mind for the character from the start.

“Maybe even before you made me aware of it,” added

Labine continued, “It was baked into the cake early on with a lot of seemingly-innocuous, but bizarre food trends with Iggy — going from crudités to binging on chocolate. We expounded on that throughout the first season and into season 2 and then David just said, ‘Hey, I think we have a really interesting thread to pull here with Iggy.'”

RELATED: Demi Lovato Says Struggles With Eating Disorder Led To Sobriety Slip And Overdose

But for the actor, the storyline also hit him very personally.

“It was a real natural resistance from me for this one because of its personal nature,” Labine admitted. “My knee-jerk reaction was, ‘That’s too close to home, that’s too vulnerable.'”

He said that he quickly realized, though, that it was important for the character to be portrayed in a real way, “warts and all.”

Tune-in to “New Amsterdam” Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Global.