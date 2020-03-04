Miley Cyrus Says New Music ‘Is Sounding Super Rock & Roll’

Miley Cyrus is getting her rock on.

Cyrus has been an ever-evolving musician in her short 27 years. Her third studio album Bangerz (2013) was a huge departure from her more familiar Disney sound. She subsequently dipped her toes in hip-hop on songs such as “Feelin’ Myself” with will.i.am and “23” with Mike WiLL Made-It. Her latest album Younger Now had a diverse track-list with acoustic-heavy songs like “Malibu”.

Now, Cyrus is experimenting more with heavy rock’n’roll. The songstress spoke with Australian DJ Smallzy about her upcoming seventh studio album She Is Miley Cyrus.

I asked the question you all want to know: Is there new @mileycyrus music on the way? 🤔 Here’s what she said… 🎶#SmallzysSurgery pic.twitter.com/wEh4KZJnSL — Smallzy 🎧 (@Smallzy) March 2, 2020

“I am getting super close, I am feeling the urgency… I am definitely actively on it and ready to go,” Cyrus said. “I’ve got some music that is sounding super rock and roll and I’m just excited to share, but not too much longer.”

“Kind of like Joan Jett vibes to it, just bringing back rock’n’roll. I currently have my dad’s haircut, I’m excited to bring that also,” she continued. Cyrus also noted that she collaborated with Mark Ronson on “two, three songs.”

Cyrus underwent vocal cord surgery late last year and also had a round of tonsillitis.