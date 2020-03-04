New Batmobile Revealed In First Official Images From Robert Pattinson’s ‘The Batman’

Batman has a sweet new ride.

On Wednesday, “The Batman” director Matt Reeves teased the upcoming superhero movie – set to star Robert Pattinson as Batman – with the first official images of the new Batmobile design.

Unlike the more ruggedly militaristic style of the most recent Batmobile designs, the new model takes its cues from classic ’70s muscle cars.

The images of the car come after Reeves shared a camera test last month revealing star Robert Pattinson in his new Batman suit.

The Batmobile isn’t the only classic vehicle Batman will be driving in the upcoming film. Recent photos from the set also captured a Pattison stunt double riding the Batcycle.

Meanwhile, the images of the Batmobile got fans very excited about the movie’s cool style.

THE DARK AND THE FURIOUS — Seth Grahame-Smith (@sethgs) March 4, 2020

i really appreciate that they’re back to using “The Batman”, which is captures the quasi-mythical nature of the hero. he’s an urban legend! https://t.co/3aAtxJzSno — b-boy bouiebaisse (@jbouie) March 4, 2020