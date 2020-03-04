Celine Dion Reacts To Fan Serenading Her With ‘I Surrender’

By Shakiel Mahjouri.

Celine Dion. Photo: Backgrid
It is not often one gets the chance to serenade Celine Dion with her own music.

That is exactly the opportunity Frieda Solomon made good on when she spotted Dion inside a vehicle outside of the Four Seasons Hotel in New York City. Dion’s car was about to drive off, but the Canadian icon halted the driver and gave Solomon a chance to sing.

Solomon preceded to serenade Dion with an a capella of “I Surrender”. Dion listened almost stoically before giving Solomon an approving fist bump.

“[I’ve] been singing her songs and listening to her since I was little, so this was too good of an opportunity to pass up,” Solomon later told E! News. “And she was so gracious, I couldn’t resist… I’ve loved her and her music for years and had to stay to see her.”

“When she went into her car and closed the door, I knew I lost my chance at speaking to her,” she continued. “But then I asked her to roll down her window, which she did. I told her how I grew up listening to her sing with Andrea Bocelli and how she’s been an icon in my life and out of nowhere I started singing ‘I Surrender,’ one of her most famous songs.”

Dion was en route to a performance in Long Island.

