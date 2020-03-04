Kevin Bacon Shows Off His Axe-Throwing Skills For Jimmy Fallon

Kevin Bacon has pretty good aim when it comes to throwing axes.

The “City On A Hill” star dropped by “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” and talked up his recent axe-throwing experience.

Sharing an Instagram video of himself throwing, Bacon explains he was on tour with his band when he decided to give the sport a try for the first time.

“I saw this place where you could throw axes and drink beer so that seemed like a pretty winning combination,” he says. “Nobody wanted to do it with me, so I went by myself, threw axes and drank beer.”

“It was fun. I liked it. There was something very satisfying about it,” he adds.

Proving he can actually hit a target with an axe, Jimmy Fallon goads the actor into picking up an axe and throwing it in front of the audience.

With one miss, Bacon was able to hit the target on his second throw to cheers from the audience.

During his “Tonight Show” visit, Bacon also dished about his Spotify comedy podcast “The Last Degree Of Kevin Bacon” and what it’s like directing himself in an episode of “City On A Hill”.