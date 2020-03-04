Daniel Craig Beats Up The ‘SNL’ Cast In Promo For Upcoming Episode

Daniel Craig has really taken his James Bond fight training to heart.

The “No Time to Die” actor is set to host Global’s “Saturday Night Live” this weekend, and on Wednesday the show released a hilarious new promo for the episode.

Daniel Craig has so much fun when he's here. pic.twitter.com/D55sQNjsBI — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) March 4, 2020

Working backstage, Craig repeatedly attacks and beats up various cast members on impulse.

The episode will be the actor’s second time hosting “SNL”. He first took the reins in all the way back in October 2012, ahead of the release of the Bond film “Skyfall”.

In the meantime, the upcoming 007 film “No Time to Die” had its release pushed back to Nov. 25 in light of the global coronavirus outbreak.

Tune-in to see Craig hosting “Saturday Night Live” on Saturday, March 7 at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 PT on Global.