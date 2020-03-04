Kesha’s ‘Cannibal’ Finds Fame Again 10 Years Later Thanks To TikTok

Kesha’s 2010 hit “Cannibal” is finding new life on TikTok.

The hit social media platform and its users are loving the track from the singer’s 2010 album of the same name, even making up a viral dance routine to the tune and singing along to the iconic lyrics like, “Carnivore, animal, I am a cannibal / I eat boys up / You better run.”

RELATED: Judge Rules In Favour Of Dr. Luke In Kesha Defamation Lawsuit

“Blow” and “We R Who We R” were also featured on the Cannibal album while Kesha’s breakout hit “Tik Tok” – coincidence, we know – appeared on her debut album Animal.

And now Kesha is embracing the love from TikTok and shared her own version of the dance to Twitter. She even released a brand new lyric music video for “Cannibal” just for the TikTok users who are now just discovering the charttopping tune.

RELATED: Kesha Drops Music Video For ‘High Road’ After Releasing First Album In 3 Years

Kesha has since released a comeback album, Rainbow, in 2017 and earlier this year she dropped High Road.