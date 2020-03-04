‘Supergirl’ Star Melissa Benoist Reveals She Is Pregnant

Melissa Benoist is expecting her first child.

On Wednesday, Showcase’s “Supergirl” star she is pregnant with an adorable Instagram post.

RELATED: ‘Supergirl’ Stars Melissa Benoist And Chris Wood Reportedly Tie The Knot In California

“A non-canine child is coming to our family very soon!!!” she wrote in the post, featuring a photo of herself with husband Chris Wood and their two dogs.

The slideshow also included a hilarious second photo featuring Benoist hugging a pregnant-looking Wood.

RELATED: ‘Supergirl’ Star Melissa Benoist Supported By Celeb Friends After Opening Up About Being A Survivor Of Domestic Violence

Benoist and Wood got married in September 2019.

Tune-in to “Supergirl” Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Showcase.