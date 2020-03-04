Katy Perry Has Fans Wondering If She’s Pregnant In Music Video Tease For ‘Never Worn White’

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 14: Katy Perry is seen on February 14, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by TM/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Katy Perry could be teasing a life-changing moment. On Wednesday, the 35-year-old singer dropped a seconds-long look at her upcoming music video for her new song, “Never Worn White” which is set to be released at 9 p.m. PT, 12 a.m. ET.

RELATED: Katy Perry Reminisces as She Returns to Rooftop Where Orlando Bloom Proposed on ‘American Idol’

In the short clip, Perry stuns in a white gown while cradling what appears to be a baby bump. She is also seen in an all-floral ensemble, similar to the vibe of Beyonce’s pregnancy announcement when she was expecting twins Rumi and Sir.

“You are cordially invited to the premiere of #NeverWornWhite,” Perry captioned the clip. “Join me on the @YouTube watch page tonight at 8:30pm PT and chat with me (promise not a bot! 😛) before the video premieres at 9pm PT!”

Fans were quick to take to Twitter to speculate on if Perry is really pregnant, with one fan writing, “KATY PERRY IS GOING TO SAVE POP INDUSTRY WITH HER PREGNANCY.”

RELATED: Katy Perry Reveals Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan Aren’t Invited to Her Wedding in Awkward Moment

ET has reached out to Perry’s rep for comment.

KATY PERRY IS GOING TO SAVE POP INDUSTRY WITH HER PREGNANCY #NeverWornWhitepic.twitter.com/wQH51iKmDS — 🆅 (@lightperrysk) March 4, 2020

help is katy perry really pregnant — vi⁷ (@persephonetae) March 4, 2020

RELATED: Katy Perry Calls Fiance Orlando Bloom a ‘James Bond of a Human Being’ in Sweet Birthday Tribute

Her social media followers are also speculating that the song could be an announcement that she and Orlando Bloom are already married after getting engaged in February 2019.

wait so Katy Perry is pregnant, getting married and releasing a new single and video? teaaaaaaa — Stefani Graves 🇵🇷 (@ihatestefani) March 4, 2020

#KatyPerry#NeverWornWhite is she pregnant!??!?!? Is it that time shes getting married!!!!

I cant wait!!! — Andrea Ricchetti (@ricchetti1) March 4, 2020

katy perry might be pregnant and getting married we’re never getting teenage dream reloaded i could cry right now — JÆK (@nuclearcson) March 4, 2020

In a September 2019 interview on “The Howard Stern Show”, Bloom revealed that he and Perry are “shooting for” having kids together. The 43-year-old actor already has a 9-year-old son, Flynn, with his ex-wife, Miranda Kerr.

“It’s like this wild mustang,” Bloom said. “If we can just wrangle this beast and get on it, we’ll have the ride of our life.”

Watch the video below for more on the couple.

MORE FROM ET

Bad Bunny Says He’s ‘in Love’: What He Values in a Relationship (Exclusive)

Ralph Lauren Among Designers to Cancel Fashion Show Amid Coronavirus Scare

‘Survivor’: ET Will Be Live Blogging Episode 4 of ‘Winners at War’