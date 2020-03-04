Ian Ziering Shares Touching Tribute To Luke Perry A Year After His Death

Luke Perry and Ian Ziering. Photo: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

Ian Ziering is remembering his friend and co-star Luke Perry.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, the “Beverly Hills, 90210” actor shared a touching tribute to the late actor, marking one year since he passed away.

“Though time heals wounds, the pain of loss lasts forever. Miss you so much pal,” Ziering wrote, alongside a photo of himself with his arm around Perry’s shoulder.

Co-star Vincent Young also shared his own tribute to Perry on Instagram.

Perry passed away March 4, 2019 after suffering a stroke. He was laid to rest in a private burial in Tennessee.