Ian Ziering Shares Touching Tribute To Luke Perry A Year After His Death

Ian Ziering is remembering his friend and co-star Luke Perry.
In an Instagram post on Wednesday, the “Beverly Hills, 90210” actor shared a touching tribute to the late actor, marking one year since he passed away.
“Though time heals wounds, the pain of loss lasts forever. Miss you so much pal,” Ziering wrote, alongside a photo of himself with his arm around Perry’s shoulder.
Co-star Vincent Young also shared his own tribute to Perry on Instagram.
Here’s a drink to ya Luke , I’m not a big throw back person i’m all about the present and the future and I am grateful for the work I’ve been able to do the last couple years , but today a drink in your honor 🙏 and getting a chance to work with you and know you back in the day respect , also Once upon a time in Hollywood is the best film I’ve seen all year , was special to see luke in this film , 🙏 great film I just finally saw it , Cinema at its best – really captured the essence of living in Hollywood @lukeperrydaily @miss.90210 @tarantinoxx @3daysrising @whatdeathleavesbehind , thx for the photo share @miss.90210 #actor #performer #artist #oldschool #lukeperry #cinema #onceuponatimeinhollywood #vincentyoung #create #love #believe #3daysrising #respect #oldscoolactors #performer
Perry passed away March 4, 2019 after suffering a stroke. He was laid to rest in a private burial in Tennessee.