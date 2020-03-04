Lizzo Accuses TikTok Of Deleting Her Swimsuit Video, App Restores It

Lizzo says she is being singled out by TikTok after the social media video app deleted her viral swimsuit videos.

The “Truth Hurts” rapper made the accusations on Tuesday using the TikTok app. She did not speak on the issue, instead overlaying text on the video.

“TikTok keeps taking down my videos with me in my bathing suit,” Lizzo wrote. “But allows other videos with girls in bathing suits. I wonder why? TikTok we need to talk.”

Lizzo’s post eclipsed 1.5 million likes and 7.6 million views by Wednesday afternoon. Many of her fans also left supportive messages. “Because you’re glowing, queen, and people cannot handle!” one TikTok user wrote. “It’s because your beauty blocked their eyesight.”

Since then, TikTok has restored the video and informed Page Six that her body type had nothing to do with it being taken down. They also contacted Lizzo’s team to explain the reason it was taken down. The spokesperson said the video was removed being Lizzo appeared to be flashing her underwear. The video was restored once it was determined to be a bathing suit.

Lizzo, 31, is a major proponent of body positivity and often celebrates her sexiness on social media.