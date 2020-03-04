Lizzo Accuses TikTok Of Deleting Her Swimsuit Videos: ‘I Wonder Why?’

Lizzo says she is being singled out by TikTok after the social media video app deleted her viral swimsuit videos.

The “Truth Hurts” rapper made the accusations on Tuesday using the TikTok app. She did not speak on the issue, instead overlaying text on the video.

“TikTok keeps taking down my videos with me in my bathing suit,” Lizzo wrote. “But allows other videos with girls in bathing suits. I wonder why? TikTok we need to talk.”

Lizzo’s post eclipsed 1.5 million likes and 7.6 million views by Wednesday afternoon. Many of her fans also left supportive messages. “Because you’re glowing, queen, and people cannot handle!” one TikTok user wrote. “It’s because your beauty blocked their eyesight.”

Lizzo, 31, is a major proponent of body positivity and often celebrates her sexiness on social media.