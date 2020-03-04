William Shatner To Get ‘Horse Semen’ As Part Of Divorce Settlement

William Shatner and his ex-wife Elizabeth Shatner have divvied up their assets, including their animals.

The 88-year-old Canadian star and his fourth wife reached a settlement on Tuesday, which includes the “Star Trek” actor keeping two of the couple’s horses, Renaissance Man’s Medici and Powder River Shirley, and their two dogs, Macchiato and Double Espresso. The agreement also includes breeding rights to the horses, equipment used for breeding and “all horse semen,” according to court documents.

Former horse trainer Elizabeth gets two other horses in the divorce – Belle Reve’s So Photogenic and Pebbles – and will share visitation rights with the couple’s other animals, as long as she gives him notice.

The couple, who wed in 2001, do not have any children together.

Among other assets being divided are the couple’s residences. The actor will retain a home in Studio City and their Three Rivers ranch in California. Elizabeth will have permission to “occasionally harvest fruit” from the trees on the ranch and visit the graves of her first husband and horses on the property. She will keep the homes in Malibu Cove and in Versailles, Kentucky.

Shatner filed for divorce from Elizabeth after 18-years of marriage in December 2019, with their official separation date listed as February 1, 2019. The couple had a prenuptial agreement in place and neither will receive spousal support. Shatner has an estimated net worth of $100 million.