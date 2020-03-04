Dierks Bentley’s Drummer’s House Destroyed By Tornado

Steve Misamore’s home is in shambles.

Misamore, who operates as Dierks Bentley’s drummer, revealed that his home has been decimated by the deadly tornadoes that hit Tennessee on Tuesday.

“Hey everyone, Steve and [his wife] CarryAnn here — as you can see behind us, yeah, we did take the direct hit,” the drummer said in an Instagram video. “We were in Vero Beach, Florida, starting a vacation, and got the call at about one in the morning from our neighbour that the tornado hit.”

“We saw it on the news, flew back. As you can see, we’ve lost the top floor, or you could say decided to develop an open concept,” Misamore teased. “It’s very open concept.”

Misamore was honest about the couple’s devastation, but also shared a message of optimism.

“After a couple hours of crying…” Misamore said. His wife chimed in, “It’s just bricks and lumber, and nails, that’s all.” Misamore added, “And we’ll start new memories with whatever happens with this.”

They already have plans for their new home. “Maybe we’ll get a pool!” CarryAnn said with excitement. Misamore added, “Jacuzzi too, I don’t know.”