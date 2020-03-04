NeNe Leakes Claims Wendy Williams Quashed A Talk Show She Was Supposed To Host

Had events transpired in a different way, NeNe Leakes may be able to add “TV talk show host” to her list of accomplishments — had it not been for Wendy Williams standing in her way.

The “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star appeared on Wednesday morning’s edition of Power 101.5’s “The Breakfast Club”, where she spilled the tea by alleging the host of “The Wendy Williams Show” and her then-husband shut down a deal for her to host a daytime talk show.

Asked by host Charlamagne Tha God about rumours that Williams and now ex-husband Kevin Hunter allegedly halted her show, Leakes, 52, initially tried to laugh it off.

RELATED: NeNe Leakes Responds After Wendy Williams Reveals She’s Leaving ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ And Hiding A Big ‘Secret’

“You so crazy,” she said. However, when the hosts continued to press her on whether she thought the two had something to do with the brakes being put on her show, she admitted, “I do think so.”

Added Leakes: “I think it was her husband, yeah. He was never nice to me.”

Reports at the time indicated that Leakes was in the midst of developing her own daytime chatfest for Debmar-Mercury, the same company that syndicates Williams’ show; the plan was reportedly for Leakes’ show to air immediately after Williams’ show.

“I don’t want to start some s**t, but Wendy cost you some money,” Charlamagne Tha God told Leakes.

RELATED: NeNe Leakes Clarifies Her Friendship With Wendy Williams After ‘RHOA’ Announcement Drama

“Well, you know things happened,” she said. “Timing is everything. Maybe it wasn’t my time. Sometimes people are intimidated, you know. They think you gonna come up and do a little more than they do, I’m not sure, but I know that it was scrapped, that’s true.”

Despite what may or may not have taken place, Leakes says she doesn’t hold a grudge, and that she and Williams are on good terms.

“I just never tried to have the conversation with her… but you know, I ain’t opposed to talking to Wendy about nothing, honestly,” she said. “I just felt like it was old news, I don’t really care about it anymore, I’ve moved on, she’s moved on, she’s not with Kev anymore.”

Leakes also doubled down on her belief that it was Hunter who was behind blocking the show. “I thought he was toxic for her,” she said. “I’m sure he was the person to go and get it stopped, like, ‘It’s either her or Wendy, her or Wendy’ and they already had money in Wendy, the show was already on.”