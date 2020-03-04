‘Hocus Pocus 2’ Is Confirmed, ‘Hairspray’ Director Adam Shankman Onboard

“Hocus Pocus” is officially conjuring up a sequel.

Rumours have been swirling for awhile that Disney was working on reuniting Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy for a long-awaited sequel to the 1993 Halloween hit, and those plans appear to be firming up.

According to a report in Variety, Adam Shankman has signed on to direct the project, which won’t be for the big screen but for the Disney+ streaming service.

Shankman — whose directorial projects have included “Hairspray”, “Step Up” and “What Men Want” — is reportedly in the midst of preproduction work on Disney’s sequel to “Enchanted”, titled “Disenchanted”, with Variety reporting “it’s yet to be determined” which of the two films will go into production first.

Variety is also reporting that the three original cast members have yet to sign on for the sequel, but “Disney is hopeful that they will become involved in some capacity,” while sources say the ideal plan would be for the trio to reprise their roles rather than reboot “Hocus Pocus” with new stars.

However, signs point to the original cast reuniting for the sequel; on Halloween 2019, Parker responded to a fan question about the sequel, indicating that she and her co-stars were all ready to return.

“Any chance of a sequel?” wrote a fan. “We have all said yes,” responded Parker. “Now we wait.”