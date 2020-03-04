Nicki Minaj’s Husband Arrested After He Failed To Register As Sex Offender

Nicki Minaj wears a layered floral-print dress with knee-high boots as she attends the Marc Jacobs NYFW event with her husband Kenneth Petty in Manhattan.

Nicki Minaj’s husband Kenneth Petty has been arrested.

According to court docs obtained by ET Canada, Petty, 41, was put in federal custody after he failed to register as a sex offender.

RELATED: Nicki Minaj Hits Back At Comments About Husband Kenneth Petty’s Behaviour At Carnival

It all began in November when Petty was pulled over in Beverly Hills and police determined Petty was a registered sex offender in New York state, but had not registered in California as required. Petty was ultimately released on a $20,000 bond and was ordered to register but obviously failed to follow through with the terms of bail.

Petty is expected to be in court this Friday.

Minaj’s husband was convicted for first-degree attempted rape of a 16-year-old in 1995 in New York – he served four years behind bars.

If convicted of his new felony charge, Petty faces a maximum 10-year prison sentence.

RELATED: Nicki Minaj Breaks The Internet With New NSFW Twerking Video

Minaj previously defended her husband on Instagram: “He was 15, she was 16… in a relationship… But go off, Internet, y’all can’t run my life. Y’all can’t even run y’all own life.”

Minaj and Petty tied the knot in October 2019.