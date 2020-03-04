Billy Porter Reveals Fairy Godmother In Camila Cabello’s ‘Cinderella’ Will Be ‘Genderless’

Billy Porter is currently in the midst of filming the new “Cinderella” reboot starring Camila Cabello, and in a recent interview the “Pose” star revealed some details about how his character, the iconic fairy godmother, is definitely going to shake things up.

“It hit me when I was on set last week how profound it is that I am playing the fairy godmother,” Porter told CBS News, as reported by People.

As Porter revealed, his fairy godmother will be called “Fab G” and will be neither male nor female.

“Magic has no gender,” added Porter. “We are presenting this character as genderless, at least that’s how I’m playing it. And it’s really powerful.”

According to Porter, the Cabello-starring “Cinderella” is very much of its time.

“This is a classic, this is a classic fairytale for a new generation,” he explained. “I think that the new generation is really ready. The kids are ready. It’s the grownups that are slowing stuff down.”

Look for “Cinderella” to make its way into theatres on Feb. 5 2021.