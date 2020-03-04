Enrique Iglesias And Ricky Martin Going On Tour Together

Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin will join forces for an epic North American tour this fall, hitting a ton of major cities across the U.S. and Canada.

The tour will kick off Sept. 5 in Phoenix and make stops in Houston, Los Angeles, Toronto, New York and Miami, before wrapping Oct. 30 in Atlanta.

“We’re both putting out new music too,” ET reports Iglesias said during a presser in Los Angeles on Wednesday, adding in Spanish, “This is a historic moment and we’ve been wanting to do this for a long time… The show will be spectacular.”

Martin added, “There’s nothing like standing on stage and feeling the power of thousands of people and getting up and to dance.”

Both Iglesias and Martin are pumped to hit the road together, sharing the announcement on Twitter:

Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning March 9.

The tour will hit Toronto on Oct. 8 before moving on to Montreal on Oct. 10.