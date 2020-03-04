Eugene Levy Says Kelly Clarkson’s Critics’ Choice Awards Shoutout Was ‘One Of The Great Moments Of My Life’

Eugene Levy dropped by “The Kelly Clarkson Show” on Wednesday, and to call their meeting a love fest is an understatement.

After all, Clarkson is a super-fan of Levy’s series, “Schitt’s Creek”, and gave him a unabashedly biased shoutout during the Critics’ Choice Awards when presenting the award for Best Actor in a Comedy Series — for which the “SCTV” icon was nominated.

“I personally love Eugene Levy. I love you, so just want to say that. ‘Schitt’s Creek’ is the jam,” she said, unapologetically revealing who she was hoping to win (the award wound up going to “Barry” star Bill Hader).

Chatting with Clarkson on her show, Levy admitted he was moved by her words.

“That shoutout was one of the great moments of my life,” Levy, 73, told Clarkson, 37.

“A shout from from Kelly Clarkson — much better than holding some dumb trophy,” he quipped.

“I don’t know if that’s true,” said Clarkson through laughter, “but I’ll take it. I will filter that as I’m amazing.”