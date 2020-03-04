Idris Elba Inspires Young People To ‘Speak Out About What Matters’ At London WE Day Event

Idris Elba on stage during the WE Day UK charity event and concert held at The SSE Arena, Arena Square, London. Matt Crossick/Empics

Idris Elba took to the stage of the SSE Arena in London on Wednesday to share his wisdom with 12,000 British schoolchildren and teachers at a WE Day event.

Speaking to the kids, Elba, 47, referenced his own experience growing up in East London’s Canning Town, inspiring them to work together to make the world a better place.

“Happy is my normal. Yes, there was crime. Yes, there was poverty. Yes, there were gangs,” he said, reported the Daily Mail.

“Some of the people I grew up with, people I saw around the neighbourhood, went down the wrong path, ended up doing the wrong thing,” he continued.

RELATED: Judi Dench Thinks Idris Elba ‘Might’ Be The Next James Bond

Yet his experience was not like theirs. “I was different. I was lucky, maybe. I wanted different things. I was an only child by immigrant parents from Sierra Leone, West Africa,” Elba explained.

“And they worked hard for what they had. This way of life taught me the importance of independence and relying on myself for my own success,” added the “Luther” star.

RELATED: Idris Elba Is Trying To Reduce His Social Media Use Because The News Makes Him ‘Depressed’

“You are all capable of making an impact so speak out about what matters — whether that is fighting against knife crime, global hunger, housing, education, sexism, combating racism,” he advised. “We all need to be conscious about the world we live in because it is our responsibility to make things better together.”