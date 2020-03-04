Helen Mirren Admits She Found Acting So ‘Intimidating’ She Would Lock Herself In The Toilet And Give Herself Pep Talks

Helen Mirren is joining forces with Spice Girl Geri Horner, British track star-turned broadcaster Denise Lewis and models Iskra Lawrence and Neelam Gill to talk about self-worth as part of a new campaign from the Prince’s Trust and L’Oreal in honour of International Women’s Day on March 8.

In a brief video released on Wednesday, each of the women open up about what self-worth means to them, telling their stories to very special women in their lives.

For her part, Mirren opens up to her longtime makeup artist Val Garland.

“Many actors exude confidence, I find it incredibly intimidating,” insisted Dame Helen. “More than once I’ve had to run away and lock myself in the lavatory, just to say, ‘Come on, you can do this Helen.'”

She added: “But before that happens, you’re sitting in the makeup and you’re very lucky if you’re, say, in Val Garland’s makeup chair.”

In a statement about the “The ‘Self Worth, Worth Sharing” campaign, Mirren declared that the campaign “is so important for the emotional well-being of young women. I have experienced insecurities all my life, and to many people’s surprise continue to do so.”

She added: “In today’s digital age, social pressure is on the rise, therefore having the right support is more important now than ever.”