Katy Perry Reveals Pregnancy In Video For New Single ‘Never Worn White’

The wait is over — new music from Katy Perry has finally arrived — and apparently that’s not the only arrival she has in store.

On Wednesday, the “American Idol” judge teased the imminent release of a new single, “Never Worn White”, which officially dropped at midnight ET.

You are cordially invited to the premiere of #NeverWornWhite 🤍 Join me on the @YouTube watch page tonight at 8:30pm PT and chat with me (promise not a bot! 😛) before the video premieres at 9pm PT! pic.twitter.com/igYGhBKqWH — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) March 4, 2020

Perry’s tweet raised eyebrows, given her amble bosom as she cradled her midsection, leading fans to wonder: is she announcing that she and fiance Orlando Bloom are expecting a baby?

When the track was finally released, the lyrics definitely seemed to confirm that she and Bloom would be heading for the altar, with Perry repeatedly singing the refrain “I do” and “I choose you” throughout the song.

When the video concluded, the final shot zoomed in on Perry in profile with her hands on her stomach to reveal a baby bump — and the apparent news that Perry and Bloom are expecting!

While Perry didn’t officially confirm the news, she tweeted, “Let’s just say it’s gonna be a jam-packed summer…”