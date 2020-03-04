‘The Way Back’ Director Reveals How Jennifer Garner Saved The Movie After Ben Affleck’s Relapse

Ben Affleck can thank ex-wife Jennifer Garner that his new film “The Way Back” made it to the screen.

That’s the revelation coming from the movie’s director, Gavin O’Connor, who spoke with Penn State student magazine 34th Street Magazine about the film, and shared a surprising revelation.

“So, what happened was, just as we started prepping the movie, Ben fell off the wagon,” O’Connor explained. “So he ended up going to rehab, and I didn’t know if the movie was over. The studio certainly thought the movie was over.”

Affleck’s relapse was ironic, given that he was playing a former basketball all-star, now high-school coach, who tries to conquer his own lifelong struggle with addiction.

O’Connor feared the studio would pull the plug and it would all be over — until he heard from Affleck’s ex-wife, Jennifer Garner.

According to O’Connor, Garner “called me up, and told me that when he went to rehab, he took a basketball with him.”

Both Garner and O’Connoll immediately recognized the significance. “She said, ‘Gavin, he’s asking you, please don’t pull the plug on the movie, he really wants to do this,’” O’Connor told the magazine.

Affleck, said O’Connor, underwent “about a week of detoxing” before they met to discuss the fate of their film.

“We spent half a day together and figured out a way to do this that will work for him, because most importantly he needed to recover and needed to get his sobriety on track,” O’Connor said.

“That overtook everything,” he added. “And then he got out the day before we started shooting. So we had a very raw, vulnerable guy showing up for our first day of shooting.”

“The Way Back” debuts on Friday, March 6.