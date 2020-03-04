Oprah Winfrey Teases Interview With Controversial Author Of Next Book Club Selection

Oprah Winfrey’s latest selection for her “Oprah’s Book Club” has been generating controversy, and she’ll be interviewing American Dirt author Jeanine Cummins in a two-part episode on Apple TV+.

American Dirt , which tells the story of an Acapulco bookseller who inadvertently gets involved with the head of a drug cartel and makes a harrowing journey to the U.S. border, has been hit by backlash over concerns that its characterizations of Mexican immigrants are stereotypical and inauthentic.

“If you read the book there is no doubt you heard about the controversy around it,” said Oprah Winfrey in a statement.

“I heard and understand the concerns and wanted to bring together many voices to lean into this conversation because for 25 years on ‘The Oprah Show’ I learned that is the only way I think we can actually gain a better understanding of one another,” she continued.

In addition, Winfrey and Cummins will be joined by authors Reyna Grande, Julissa Arce and Esther Cepeda for a raw, revealing conversation about the novel.

The two-part interview will begin streaming Friday, March 6.