Demi Lovato Opens Up About Her Relapse, Admits She Didn’t Get The Help She Needed At The Time: ‘I Was Miserable’

Demi Lovato speaks candidly about what led to her relapse in 2018 after six years of sobriety during an appearance on Thursday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show”.

Lovato talks to DeGeneres about her past struggle with an eating disorder, with the talk-show host mentioning that her previous team used to hide all the sugar backstage before she got there.

RELATED: Demi Lovato Says Struggles With Eating Disorder Led To Sobriety Slip And Overdose

The singer, who suffered a drug overdose in July 2018, says of her relapse: “I first got sober when I was 19, so I got sober at an age when I wasn’t legally allowed to drink.

“I got the help I needed at the time and I took on the approach of a ‘one size fits all’ solution, which is just sobriety.”

Lovato says that although her approach worked for a long time, her eating disorder got worse.

RELATED: Demi Lovato Talks Her Stunning Grammys Performance: ‘I Was Just Overwhelmed’

She shares, “Over the years it got progressively worse and worse, with people checking what my orders at Starbucks were on my bank statements.

“Just little things like that, it led me to being really, really unhappy, my bulimia got really bad.”

Lovato goes on, “I asked for help, but didn’t receive the help that I needed. I’m thinking to myself I’m six years sober, but I’m miserable. I’m even more miserable than I was when I was drinking. Why am I sober?”

The musician adds that she went to a party that night and drank, which eventually led to her overdose.

Lovato also talks about taking responsibility for her actions and encourages viewers and fans to love themselves, like she’s learned to love herself.