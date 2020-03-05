Jimmy Fallon Delivers Pitch-Perfect Duelling Bernie Sanders And Joe Biden Impersonations

With the Democratic presidential race in the U.S. down to two candidates, Jimmy Fallon has found himself in the lucky position of being able to imitate both of them perfectly.

RELATED: Dick Van Dyke Entertains Crowd With ‘We Love You, Bernie’ Song At Bernie Sanders Rally

On Wednesday’s “The Tonight Show”, the host got into character as both Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden, giving their victory speeches on Super Tuesday.

Fallon put his spot-on Sanders accent to use by telling the audience, “Listen up, because I’m only gonna yell this once…”

RELATED: Garth Brooks Fans Angry After Mistakenly Thinking He Endorsed Bernie Sanders

Meanwhile, his Biden accent may not be quite as accurate, but he got the spirit of the 77-year-old right, spoofing the former vice-president’s regular gaffes, including a moment in which he confuses a woman on his security team for both his wife and sister.