Robbie Williams Explains Why He Turned Down The Chance To Fill Freddie Mercury’s Shoes In Queen

Robbie Williams was once asked to fill Freddie Mercury’s shoes as the Queen frontman.

Williams spoke about teaming up with the band for a 2001 re-recording of “We Are The Champions” during an interview with SiriusXM, when he confirmed he was asked to take on the role by Brian May and Roger Taylor.

He said: “Even though I’m very confident here on the microphone, I have very low self-esteem.

“And I just thought I’d save them the audacity of me even trying to step on a stage and be the same echelon as Freddie Mercury. He, to me, is angelic. He’s godlike. It was just too scary.

“I was doing stadiums myself at the time. I didn’t want to have to split it three ways, but that’s another story.”

If you got the chance to join @QueenWillRock, would you do it? @robbiewilliams explains why he turned the iconic band down. Hear more on @siriusxmvolume: https://t.co/6j6zAFHw8a pic.twitter.com/B1uL3GFig0 — SiriusXM (@SIRIUSXM) March 4, 2020

Paul Rodgers filled in for Mercury between 2004 and 2009, with Adam Lambert joining the band in 2011.

RELATED: Robbie Williams And Ayda Field Welcome Fourth Child

Williams gushed of the latter, “Adam Lambert – if he wasn’t such a lovely person, which he is – I would just be terrified of him because of his pure talent. His voice is absolutely incredible.

“And he’s an incredible performer and a lovely person to boot. I’m really pleased when I meet people that I’m just overawed by their talent – he gives me a talent hard-on – and they’re nice.

“It’s much better than meeting people that give you a talent hard-on and they’re arseholes. You’re just like, ‘Oh, I hate everything you’ve done now.'”

Queen and Adam Lambert recently performed at a huge Fire Fight Australia benefit concert. See more in the clip below.