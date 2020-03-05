NBA Star Joel Embiid Loves His New ‘Jeopardy!’-Inspired Nickname

Sometimes a wrong answer on “Jeopardy!” leads to good results.

On a recent episode of the game show, one contestant flubbed the question in a category called “Correct Sports Nicknames”.

Joel Embiid's new nickname from now on is "Do a 180" pic.twitter.com/xCCAEJ6TF7 — Mark (@tole_cover) March 5, 2020

When guessing the nickname for 76ers player Joel Embiid, the contestant offered up “Do a 180”.

The real nickname, which also referred to the team’s methodical rebuilding period, was “The Process”, but that didn’t stop “Do a 180” from catching the eye of Embiid himself, who jokingly took it on as his new nickname in a tweet.

JOËL “DO A 180” EMBIID pic.twitter.com/reO1V3nCQt — Joel “Do a 180” Embiid??? (@JoelEmbiid) March 5, 2020

Embiid even changed his name on Twitter to adopt the “Do a 180” name.

.@JoelEmbiid really switched his name after the Jeopardy answer 💀 pic.twitter.com/tqaBA8cPM4 — Bleacher Report NBA (@BR_NBA) March 5, 2020

Fans, meanwhile, also seemed to approve of the new “Jeopardy!”-inspired nickname.

ah yes the classic nickname, Joel “do-a-180” Embiid. pic.twitter.com/js8yITpT7G — earl simmons (@iamsamkeller) March 5, 2020

Not gonna lie, Joel “Do-A-180” Embiid is so bad it kind of pimps. pic.twitter.com/P2JmoJyeQg — Smitty (@SmittyBarstool) March 5, 2020