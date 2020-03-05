NBA Star Joel Embiid Loves His New ‘Jeopardy!’-Inspired Nickname

By Corey Atad.

Joel Embiid. Photo: EPA/TANNEN MAURY SHUTTERSTOCK OUT/CP Images
Sometimes a wrong answer on “Jeopardy!” leads to good results.

On a recent episode of the game show, one contestant flubbed the question in a category called “Correct Sports Nicknames”.

When guessing the nickname for 76ers player Joel Embiid, the contestant offered up “Do a 180”.

The real nickname, which also referred to the team’s methodical rebuilding period, was “The Process”, but that didn’t stop “Do a 180” from catching the eye of Embiid himself, who jokingly took it on as his new nickname in a tweet.

Embiid even changed his name on Twitter to adopt the “Do a 180” name.

Fans, meanwhile, also seemed to approve of the new “Jeopardy!”-inspired nickname.

