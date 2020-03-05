Khloe Kardashian Gets Candid About Her Breastfeeding Struggles, Says She Felt Like She’d ‘Failed’ As A Mom

Khloe Kardashian spoke about her breastfeeding struggles with her sister Kourtney Kardashian in a new Poosh video.

Khloe told her sister on the lifestyle site how she had to stop breastfeeding her daughter True, now 1, whom she shares with Tristan Thompson, because she wasn’t producing enough milk.

She explained how she felt at the time that this meant she had “failed” as a mom.

Khloe began, “I think being a mom in and of itself is such a hard, but rewarding, beautiful job and everyone’s just trying to figure out what’s best for them and what works for their life. I think it’s ridiculous when people pass judgment when they don’t even know their entire situation.

“For me, I remember I used to get almost frustrated with you—not that you even did anything—but you would just talk about this experience you had, and how beautiful [it was]. You would say things not at all trying to criticize me, but I would take it like, it’s not that easy.”

Khloe said how her breasts were bleeding but it wasn’t necessarily about the pain because she would do anything for her daughter.

Khloe told Kourtney, “You were always trying to help me and give me tips, and I was like, ‘It’s just not working!’ I wanted to, like, strangle you. Your experience seemed so easy and it wasn’t for me.

“There was a lot going on in my life at the time. That, I think, played a part in why I wasn’t producing [milk] as easily,” she added, seemingly referencing the Thompson cheating scandal.

Khloe said the first time she had to give True formula “I felt like I’d failed.

“It sucked. I hated every minute of it. It was torture. I always felt like I was never giving True enough food. I felt like she was always hungry.

“Once I stopped [breastfeeding] though, the amount of pressure that was lifted off my shoulders and I could enjoy my daughter. I’m all for breastfeeding, I tried, but if you can’t do it you don’t have to feel like a failure.”