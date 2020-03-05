Emilia Clarke Says Her Cameraman Brother Snatched A Memento From The ‘Game Of Thrones’ Set

Emilia Clarke’s brother gave her a Christmas gift stolen from the “Game of Thrones” set.

Appearing on BBC Radio 2, the Daenerys actress revealed that her brother, who worked as a cameraman on the hit HBO series, snatched a memento from the show.

“I’m just going to say this live on radio, my amazing brother who’s in the camera department and worked on the show as well this Christmas gave me the best Christmas present ever,” Clarke said.

And what exactly was that memento?

“In one of the battle scenes, he got a mate of a mate… he got one of the Targaryen flags,” the actress said.

“So I opened it this Christmas, just burst into tears! So that’s going up in pride of place, because I keep asking ‘Game of Thrones’, ‘Please, can I have a wig? A coat?!’ I had eight.”