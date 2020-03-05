Usher Tells James Corden His 6-Year-Old Self Always Knew He’d Be A Star

Young Usher really had his eyes on the prize.

On Wednesday, the singer appeared “The Late Late Show” and host James Corden showed off an adorable old family photo of Usher when he was very small.

Corden also asked Usher when he first realized he wanted to be a singer.

“When I was six or seven I had that belief like every other kid,” the singer said.

Asked how he could have that much confidence, Usher said simply, “Well, if you don’t believe it, no one else will.”

He also credited his nanny for encouraging him to “dream and think as big as he can.”