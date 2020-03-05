Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard And Wife Hayley Expecting Baby No. 3

Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard and his wife Hayley are going to be parents again!

The couple announced Thursday morning that they are expecting their third child nearly six months after the arrival of their son Luca.

RELATED: Florida Georgia Line Want Carrie Underwood To Collaborate On This Song: ‘We Don’t Have Your Email’

Hubbard shared the news to Instagram with an adorable photo of Luca, five months, and Olivia, 2, wearing matching outfits with an excited Olivia covering her mouth.

“Little brother, mommy and daddy are having another!” the singer gushed, adding the news came as a big surprise to all of them.

Hubbard’s wife also took to Instagram to share the news: “When Luca finds out he’s not the baby anymore…Surprise, here comes Hubbard baby #3!!”

The “Cruise” hitmakers are lined up to join Kenny Chesney’s “Chillaxification” tour, kicking off April 18 in Arlington, TX.