‘Stranger Things’ Star Noah Schnapp Stans For Zendaya: ‘She Smelled Great’

Noah Schnapp will never forget the first time he met Zendaya.

RELATED: Finn Wolfhard Had Adult Stalkers While Filming ‘Stranger Things’

Schnapp, 15, dropped by “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Wednesday. During the appearance, the “Stranger Things” star reflected on his first meeting with Zendaya. Spoiler alert: He gushed.

“I mean, who’s not obsessed with Zendaya?” Schnapp asked. “I mean, just in case she sees this… I remember seeing her out of the corner of my eye, and I was really, really nervous, and she smelled great. She was so cute and she towered over me.”

RELATED: Zendaya Informs Fan’s Mom That She Isn’t On ’13 Reasons Why’

Schnapp also confirmed the “Stranger Things” season 4 table read and poked fun at his character Will’s hair.