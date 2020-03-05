‘Average Andy’ Takes On Monster-Truck Driving Challenge In ‘Ellen’ Clip

Ellen DeGeneres’ executive producer Andy Lassner takes on another challenge on Thursday’s show.

Lassner, a.k.a. “Average Andy”, learns how to become a master monster-truck driver at the hands of champion BJ Johnson at Monster Jam at Angel Stadium of Anaheim.

He immediately says as he’s shown how flimsy the front of the truck is, “What happens if I bump into something and this breaks?”

Lassner is then told, “We just fix it,” to which he hits back: “But you can’t fix me!”

He also tells DeGeneres his family should get all of her money if anything were to happen to him.

Despite being nervous, Lassner ends up taking his newfound skills to the truck racing event later that evening.

He even tackles one of the hills.

See how he gets on in the clip above.